The Baierbrunner Gesundheitsverlag is awarded a total of three international awards honored at the European Publishing Awards 2023. In addition to two awards for the pharmacy magazinethe podcast wins in the “Storytelling” category A dose of knowledge for health professionals and interested parties in the “Podcast” category.

“This high international recognition for our quality media and our well-founded health journalism makes us very proud”says Andreas Arntzen, CEO of Wort & Bild Verlag. “Our media explain health topics to a broad population on all channels – understandable, serious and at the same time entertaining, that’s how health journalism makes sense and is fun.”

Podcasts with a clear focus on health professionals

Easy to understand, fact-based and entertaining – that’s it too health-hearing-Podcast ‘A dose of knowledgewhich received a European Publishing Award in the “Podcast” category. A dose of knowledge is the daily healthcare podcast hosted by Dr. Dennis Ballwieser, pharmacy magazine– Editor-in-chief and doctor, alternating with Dr. Laura Weisenburger, pharmacy magazine-Editor and doctor.

Peter luckManaging Editor Audio at Wort & Bild Verlag: “Our dedicated team of science journalists and doctors ensures that we can always offer this well-researched and up-to-the-minute content in a well-founded and concise manner. Health professionals need information about new guidelines, current study results or developments in health policy – but usually little time. A dose of knowledge offers the perfect update over a cup of coffee. It’s great that the jury recognizes the value of this offer with this award!”

European Publishing Congress

The awards will be presented on June 14th and 15th, 2023 at the European Publishing Congress in the Palais Niederösterreich in Vienna. Details and the other award winners can be found under https://www.publishing-congress.com/.

About Wort & Bild Verlag

Wort & Bild Verlag, based in Baierbrunn near Munich, is the leading provider of health media in Germany. The brands stand for high editorial quality, serious and independent journalism and great popularity among users. As a partner of the pharmacy, the focus is always on the high health benefits and expert advice in the pharmacy. Published by Wort & Bild Verlag pharmacy magazine, baby and family, Diabetes Guide, Senior Guide, Medical Counselor, medical and HausArzt-PatientMagazine. Recent Podcasts ( http://www.gesundheit-hoeren.de/) and video formats explain important health topics. Guides on health and nutrition issues are published in a separate series of books. The publisher reaches around 25 million readers every month in print and online.

