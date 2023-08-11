Rampelli and Gualtieri for Rome against the government? The PNRR funds on the suburbs are at risk

In recent days there has been a local initiative which has gone unnoticed but which may instead have a political significance at a national level. This is an unprecedented alliance between the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri (Pd) and the vice president of the Chamber Fabio Rampelli (FdI) who have turned to the minister Raffaele Fitto (European policies) to request clarification on funding for redevelopment interventions through PNRR of some Roman suburbs, specifically Tor Bella Monaca and Corviale.

In fact, the national government has proposed changes to the original plan that could jeopardize several projects that cost approximately 180 million euros of PUI, ‘Integrated Urban Plans’ which would thus be excluded from European funds.

Gualtieri said: “I will tell Fitto to leave them in the Pnrr. The Tor Bella Monaca program is important, we are in the phase of signing the contracts that can start the works. To date, that of the government is a proposal, nothing has been definanced in Rome. From a technical point of view, I believe that such advanced projects should continue because the deadline for everyone is always June 2026 and I think it is safer to continue with these».

