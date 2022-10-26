Home Business Ranking of 15 new energy sedans: BYD Han ranked first, Tesla was crushed
A few days ago, “Consumer Report” conducted word-of-mouth data analysis and evaluation of the top 15 new energy sedans in the first eight months of this year, and collected and analyzed about 36,000 word-of-mouth data.

These data come from websites such as Autohome, Understanding Chedi, Yiche, Car Quality.com, Pacific Auto.com, Youjia, Aika Auto.com, etc., which visually show the actual performance of each model.

The evaluation indicators include fuel consumption/power consumption/endurance, appearance, interior, power, space, comfort, cost performance and recommendation. The full score of each evaluation indicator is 10 points. The results are as follows:

BYD Han won the first place, with a comprehensive score of 8.1 points, of which comfort, power and cost performance scored higher than 8 points.In terms of core fuel consumption and battery life, the average fuel consumption of the BYD Han plug-in hybrid version is 4.5L/100km, and the average pure electric cruising range is 584km, which is the highest among the evaluated models.

However, there are also car owners who are dissatisfied with the small discount rate of BYD Han and the small headroom in the rear row.

It is followed by Xiaopeng P7, with a comprehensive score of 7.9 points and high scores in all indicators. It belongs to the hexagonal warrior and has no obvious shortcomings. However, the interior performance of Xiaopeng P7 is relatively average, “the center console has a strong plastic feel” and “the reading lights are a bit dark, and it is the same as nothing”.

As for the Tesla Model 3, as the highest-selling high-end electric car in China,Its comprehensive reputation is relatively general, with a score of only 7.4, ranking eighth, even after the zero run T03.

See also  Eni, Descalzi: "We will not pay Russian gas in rubles"

According to the reputation of the car owners, the Tesla Model 3 performs better in terms of battery life and power. “The battery life is good, and the electricity is enough for a long trip.”

However, the dissatisfaction of the car owners is that the interior and comfort are relatively poor, “the interior is very rough, and there is no luxury”, “the seat design is unreasonable, and it will be uncomfortable to sit for a long time”, “when ensuring the sportiness of the car” Comfort is sacrificed.”

In addition, “Consumer Reports” also gave purchase suggestions. If you are an “appearance association”, then BYD Han, Xiaopeng P7 and other young and sporty models will be your first choice for car purchase;

If you like strong power and don’t care about fuel consumption or power consumption, then Xiaopeng P7 and Tesla Model 3 are the first choices;

If you just pursue the cruising range, then BYD Han, Tesla Model 3, Xiaopeng P7 and AION S are all good choices; if you start from space and comfort, several miniature cars that can only carry 2 people need Chosen carefully.

