Ranking of the busiest cities in the world: Milan fifth
Ranking of the busiest cities in the world, the unenviable ranking drawn up by the TomTom Traffic Index also includes Milan, which is in fifth place. The index calculated the impact of traffic referring to journey times, fuel costs and CO2 emissions.
Busiest city in the world, London leads the way
The six continents were analyzed and the long list includes 389 cities. Milan is in good company: Rome and Turin also appear among the first fifteen cities. This is the ranking:
London
Bengaluru
Dublin
Sapporo
Milano
Pune
Bucharest
Lima
Manila
Bogota
Paris
Roma
Mexico City
Bruxelles
Torino
In Milan it takes 27 minutes and 30 seconds to cover ten kilometres, with a travel time of 18 km/h.
