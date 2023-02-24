Ranking of the busiest cities in the world: Milan fifth

Ranking of the busiest cities in the world, the unenviable ranking drawn up by the TomTom Traffic Index also includes Milan, which is in fifth place. The index calculated the impact of traffic referring to journey times, fuel costs and CO2 emissions.

Busiest city in the world, London leads the way

The six continents were analyzed and the long list includes 389 cities. Milan is in good company: Rome and Turin also appear among the first fifteen cities. This is the ranking:

London

Bengaluru

Dublin

Sapporo

Milano

Pune

Bucharest

Lima

Manila

Bogota

Paris

Roma

Mexico City

Bruxelles

Torino

In Milan it takes 27 minutes and 30 seconds to cover ten kilometres, with a travel time of 18 km/h.

