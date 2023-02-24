14:18

In 1 year, cereal imports to Italy from Kiev +83%

In a year of war, Italian imports of cereals from Ukraine grew (+83%) while arrivals from Russia, already meager before the war, collapsed (-60%). For supplies of fertilizers from Russia, stationary in the first ten months of 2022 at 159,000 tonnes, the same value as in 2021, while Italian imports of fertilizers from Algeria are growing (+161%) with almost 200,000 tonnes of product. It emerges from the Report of the Study Center Divulga 'A year of war' with the analysis of the repercussions on some economic sectors of the country. For cereals, in particular, over 1 million tons of corn (+80%) crucial for livestock feed, 250 thousand tons of wheat (+103%) and 4 thousand tons of barley (-31%) arrived from Ukraine . The import of cereals from Russia, which in the war year represents just 6% of the total product arriving in Italy from the area involved in the conflict mainly concerned wheat (71,000 tons), down by 42%, and 15,000 tons of sorghum. The import of sunflower oil from Ukraine is also growing with 237 thousand tons in the first 11 months of 2022 (+11% compared to the same period of 2021) which are added to 85 thousand tons of sunflower cakes and flour (-33%). From Russia, on the other hand, 12 thousand tons of sunflower oil in the first 11 months of 2022, in addition to 133 thousand tons of sunflower cakes and flour (-23%). On the fertilizer front, the Divulga report notes, Egypt, despite a 25% drop compared to 2021, remains the leading supplier of fertilizers in our country. Ukraine (-81%) and Belarus (-70%) are the countries that lose the greatest weight in our country's purchases of fertilizers, replaced by Canada (+10%), Turkmenistan (+170%) and China ( +86%). At the European level, in the first 10 months of 2022 imports to Europe from Belarus fell by 80%, while Russia and Ukraine each scored -15% and -55%. The reduction in purchases in these countries was accompanied by an increase in European imports from Algeria (+60%), preceded by Egypt (+22% in second position). Canada grows (+41%), fourth. Russia, despite 575,000 tonnes less, still represents the main supply basin, with over 3.5 million tonnes arriving in the EU in the first 10 months of 2022.