No French club on display for the 8th Europa League

No French club on display for the 8th Europa League

A new white evening in Europe for French clubs. After the elimination of Rennes, Monaco and Nantes in the play-offs of the Europa League on Thursday evening, no French team will be playing in the round of 16 of the competition. A first since… the 2020-2021 edition. Reims had been eliminated by Hungarian club Fehervar in the third qualifying round. Nice had not come out of the group stages and Lille had been dominated by Ajax Amsterdam in the round of 16 of C3.

