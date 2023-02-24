At this time the game is being played at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador, where Millonarios tied 0-0 with Universidad Católica in the second phase of the Copa Libertadores, at the end of the first half.

With a little more rhythm in the game, the blues keep 54% of the ball possession compared to 46% for the Ecuadorian team. Both teams have made five shots on goal.

Additional 8 minutes of replacement due to the time that was lost due to treating injuries during the matches.

Millonarios recovers the ball and Juan Carlos Pereia with his right foot from outside the area shoots at the goal.

In the 44th minute another shot from the Ecuadorian team arrives with Aron Rodríguez with his left leg after a counterattack by Ismael Díaz

The game gets rough and not precisely because of goal options but because of fouls committed, Isamael Díaz from the Ecuadorian team receives a yellow card as does Daniel Giraldo in the 36th minute

The first yellow card of the match arrives and it is for Gregori Anangonó due to a foul against Daniel Cataño of the blues.

David Silva tries to make a through ball to Omar Bertel at minute 31′, but the judge whistles out of place.

Until minute 26, Millonarios had two shots on goal while the University of Quito only once

The game was stopped for several minutes due to a blow between Cortés and the goalkeeper from the Universidad Católica Cuero.

The Ecuadorian team is saved at minute 17, a powerful shot by Óscar Cortés with his right foot from the center of the area.

In the first 15 minutes of the game, possession of the ball with 60% is for Millontarios compared to 40% for Ecuadorians.

The second corner is for the blues committed by Gregori.

At minute 2, the first shot by Santiago Zamora from Universidad Católica hit the Blues’ goal, from the right side of the area and ended in the first corner of the game.

Under the arbitration of Braulio Da Silva Machado, the match began with an ‘Ambassador Team’ forming a 4-2-3-1 as usual for the capital team.

For their nineteenth participation, the blues have among their ranks the youthful Oscar Cortés, the top scorer with three points for the national team in the recent South American U-20, won by Brazil.

This is how the blues form for the match:

This is how we will form at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium to face the Catholic University of Ecuador for the first leg of Phase 2 of CONMEBOL @Libertadores. GO MILLIONAIRE! 🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/X6cxKql4Lw – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) February 23, 2023

Alignment U. Católica

One of the aspects that attracts attention is the uniform with which the capital team will play since their clothing will be orange.