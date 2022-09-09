Reading China – National Bureau of Statistics: The consumer market was generally stable in August, and the CPI rose 2.5% year-on-year

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 9 (Reporter Yang Xi) According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today, in August 2022, the national consumer price (CPI) rose by 2.5% year-on-year and decreased by 0.1% month-on-month. On average from January to August, the national consumer price rose by 1.9% over the same period of the previous year.

Dong Lijuan, chief statistician of the City Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, said that in August, all regions and departments conscientiously implemented the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, worked hard to overcome the impact of the epidemic and extreme weather, and actively ensured supply and stable prices. The overall operation of the consumer market was stable. .

From a month-on-month perspective, the CPI has changed from an increase of 0.5% in the previous month to a decrease of 0.1%. Among them, food prices rose by 0.5%, a decrease of 2.5 percentage points from the previous month, affecting the CPI increase of about 0.10 percentage points. In food, the slaughtering of live pigs gradually returned to normal, coupled with the seasonal weakening of consumer demand, pork prices rose by 0.4%, a decrease of 25.2 percentage points from the previous month; the market volume of vegetables in the north increased in August, but the high temperature and dry weather in the south in the mid-to-late period affected vegetable production. Supply, the national fresh vegetable prices first fell and then rose, with an average monthly increase of 2.0% over the previous month, which was lower than the historical average for the same period; the prices of eggs and fresh fruits showed seasonal changes, up 3.5% and down 1.0% respectively; The prices of other foods such as edible vegetable oil and aquatic products did not change much. The price of non-food items fell by 0.3%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, and the CPI dropped by about 0.22 percentage points. Among non-food items, the prices of industrial consumer goods fell by 0.7%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. In particular, due to the decline in international oil prices, domestic gasoline and diesel prices fell by 4.8% and 5.2% respectively, which together affected the CPI drop by about 0.20 percentage points; services Prices changed from an increase of 0.3% in the previous month to flat. Due to the impact of the epidemic, the prices of air tickets and transportation rental fees fell by 7.5% and 1.0% respectively.

On a year-on-year basis, the CPI rose by 2.5%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. Among them, food prices rose by 6.1%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, affecting the CPI rise of about 1.09 percentage points. Among food products, pork prices rose by 22.4%, an increase of 2.2 percentage points from the previous month, mainly due to the lower base in the same period last year; driven by the rise in pork prices, chicken and duck meat prices rose by 6.6% and 12.7%, respectively, an increase over the previous month. The prices of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables increased by 16.3% and 6.0% respectively, and the growth rate both dropped from the previous month; the prices of edible vegetable oil and grains increased by 7.9% and 3.3% respectively. Non-food prices rose by 1.7%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, affecting the CPI rise of about 1.38 percentage points. Among non-food items, the prices of industrial consumer goods increased by 3.0%, and the increase was 0.5 percentage points lower than that of the previous month. Among them, the prices of gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas rose by 20.2%, 21.9% and 19.8%, respectively, with the increase all falling back; the price of services increased by 0.7%. , the increase was the same as last month.

According to estimates, among the 2.5% year-on-year increase in the CPI in August, the impact of last year’s price changes was about 0.8 percentage points, and the impact of new price increases was about 1.7 percentage points. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.8% year-on-year, the same increase as the previous month.

Image source: National Bureau of Statistics official website