Xi Jinping replies to encourage normal students of Beijing Normal University’s “Excellent Teacher Program”

Go to the place where the motherland and the people need it most

Strive to become a good teacher of the “four haves” that the party and the people are satisfied with

Happy Teachers’ Day

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, replied to the normal students of Beijing Normal University’s “Excellent Teacher Program” on September 7, placing high expectations on them, and celebrating the 120th anniversary and 38th anniversary of the founding of Beijing Normal University. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, I would like to express congratulations and greetings to the teachers, students, staff, and alumni of the school, and to extend holiday blessings to teachers across the country.

In his reply, Xi Jinping said that in the past year, you have increased your knowledge, broadened your horizons, and strengthened your belief in teaching and educating people at the grassroots level through classroom study and volunteer teaching practice. I am very pleased.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Beijing Normal University is the earliest institution of higher learning in modern normal education in my country, and has trained a large number of outstanding teachers for the country. I hope you will continue to uphold the school motto of “Learn to be a teacher, and be a model of the world“, cherish your time, study hard, improve your character, increase your skills in preaching and teaching, and go to the place where the motherland and the people most need it after graduation, and strive to become the party and the people. A good teacher who is satisfied with the “four haves” contributes to cultivating socialist builders and successors with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, aesthetics and labor.

From 2021, the state will launch the “Teacher Program for Excellent Teachers in Underdeveloped Areas in Central and Western China” (referred to as the “Excellent Teacher Program”), which will be directed by normal universities and local normal colleges directly under the Ministry of Education, and will help 832 poverty-stricken counties and middle schools each year. The primary and secondary schools in the western land border counties have trained about 10,000 normal students. Recently, the representative of normal students of Beijing Normal University’s “Excellent Teacher Program” wrote a letter to General Secretary Xi Jinping, reporting the learning gains since entering school, and expressing his determination to take root at the grassroots level to teach and educate people after graduation.