When we think of astrology, many of our queries are about how we relate to the outside… what signs is it compatible with? How to reach the heart of a Taurus? Do Capricorn and Scorpio work better as friends?, etc. Thousands of questions that leave aside how to relate to, nurture and love the most important person in our lives: oneself.

In order to have healthy relationships, it is important to first really get to know each other, empower yourself and love each other, for this reason, from the hand of its expert and head astrologer, Amelia Quint, presents a forecast of the areas of opportunity for the sign during 2023.

To develop it, Quint relied on the power of Jupiter, since in astrology, this is the planet of growth and can show areas of opportunity, so it can be used to find out what doors could open in 2023. Pursuing big goals in love, career or a spiritual journey? Read on to find out.

Aries | Being yourself is a gift

You’ve already had lucky Jupiter in your sign for five months of 2022 – and with six more on the way in 2023, you’re poised to expand much further. And the best news? It does not require any extra work. All you have to do is be yourself. After that, Jupiter tells us that when it comes to money and resources, your individuality is totally profitable. It’s a great confidence booster, and you deserve it!

Taurus | try a new style

With the free spirit of Uranus and the transformative Taurus eclipses of 2022, chances are you’ve outgrown past versions of yourself, and with Jupiter in your sign for most of 2023, it’s time to try a new look. Maybe you get a drastic hair makeover to honor the change, or donate half your wardrobe to charity and start from scratch. Whatever you choose, it will look great on you.

Gemini | Healing Doesn’t Have to Happen Alone

Having generous Jupiter in your social and personal care sectors in the same year may seem counterintuitive, but who says spending time away from home can’t be productive? You will make many new friends, and not just acquaintances. They will be the ones you can talk to about your dreams and the ones you can call when you have a tough day. As long as you balance gatherings with alone time, you’ll love expanding your inner circle in 2023.

Cancer | Success is better when it is teamwork

You’re happy spending time alone, but when you’re surrounded by friends, being on top feels so much more comfortable, and that’s all for you in 2023. Yes, Jupiter in your career zone means you can score some impressive wins this year. However, after it moves to your groups and goals zone in May, you will find that you are even more motivated when working as a team.

Leo | experiment to expand

Get ready, because Venus—the planet of love and beauty—is retrograde in your sign this summer, which means it’s time to get creative. You’re already a star, but during this period, you’ll hone what makes you shine and try out some new moves. In addition, the luck of Jupiter in your cultural and professional sectors will allow you to reach an even wider audience in 2023. Whatever you do, don’t rest on your laurels. Experiment and you will receive even more applause for your performance.

Virgo | New adventures help heartbreak

Have you ever wanted to get on a plane and find yourself after a heartbreak or a tough event? This year, the stars are aligned so you can do it, whether it’s through travel or retreat. Jupiter in your intimate zone at the beginning of the year offers you a lot of romance with a touch of healing for these colder months. Afterwards, it moves to your sector of exploration, where you will have the opportunity to visit unknown places, whether traveling, studying or reflecting on yourself. It’s a hectic itinerary, but you’ll have a great time.

pound | open up in your relationships

You’re the most romantic sign of the zodiac, so it’s only natural that relationships are important to you. In 2023, they will be number one on your priority list. With generous Jupiter in your partner and intimacy zones, you will definitely feel the love. Then, a solar eclipse in your sign in the fall means you may experience a major personal change, but it’s much easier to do when you feel supported and safe.

Scorpio | Healthy relationships help you grow

You’re no stranger to personal transformation, and with another eclipse in your sign on the way in 2023, you’re still a work in progress. But with lucky Jupiter in your health sector in the first few months, you’ll feel good striving to build habits that you know will support that healing and make you stronger. Once Jupiter arrives in your partnership zone in May, you’ll have plenty of supports to encourage you to cross the finish line.

Sagittarius | Find more fun to feel better

You’re already the life of the party and open-minded, and with Jupiter starting the year in your crush and creativity zone, you’ll get your best ideas when you view work as play. In fact, once the planet of good luck moves into your sector of daily routine in May, you could easily turn a passion project into a full-time job. Above all, you will realize that you are much happier when you do what you like. Prioritize what makes you feel good and the rest will fall into place.

Capricorn | your heart is home

Is your usual work style? Do it and feel your feelings afterwards. It’s tempting to put your emotions on pause, but with Jupiter in your home and heart quadrant this winter it gives you the time and space you need to fully process your emotions. When he moves into your pleasure zone for the rest of 2023, you’ll be able to put fun back on your schedule. Better yet, with heavy Pluto out of your sign from March through early June, you’ll feel much lighter.

Aquarium | Thoughts and feelings bring powerful insights

Your vision of the future is already light years ahead of everyone else’s, and with wise Jupiter influencing your mind and heart, you are poised to expand it even further. As Saturn moves out of your sign for the first time in two and a half years, Pluto moves in to give you a preview of how you will transform in the coming decades. Get ready for brilliant ideas and emotional insights. It’s a lot, but trust your thoughts and feelings to guide you in the right direction.

Pisces | Your ideas are valuable

Last year, lucky Jupiter in your sign helped you upgrade your dreams to be bigger and better than you ever imagined. This year, the stars align for you to make them come true. It will move through your resource and communication areas to help you get the money (and trust) and ask for what you need to build it. It may seem difficult, but the authority of Saturn in your sign this spring gives you the seriousness you need to sell it. Go ahead, make your proposal!