On the afternoon of January 29th, Li Lecheng, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee, governor, and secretary of the party group of the provincial government, presided over a meeting of the party group of the provincial government to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, conveying the spirit of learning and implementing The Spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, in accordance with the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, researched and deployed the implementation of the work.

The meeting pointed out that Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, delivered a speech at the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, fully implemented the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, stood at the overall height of achieving new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization, and unswervingly promoted comprehensive compliance Strictly govern the party and make systematic deployments. It is necessary to fully implement the requirements of the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, always blow the charge, adhere to the strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time, and constantly promote the government system to comprehensively and strictly govern the party. The deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee provide a strong guarantee for effective implementation.

The meeting emphasized that the leadership of the new provincial government should take the lead and set an example in terms of politics with a clear-cut stand, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve ” “Two maintenance”, under the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, strictly and practically do a good job in self-construction, and go all out to do a good job in government work. It is necessary to strengthen effective political supervision, make greater efforts to be specific, precise, and normalized, and further develop the habit of working and living in a supervised and restricted environment. It is necessary to strengthen strict discipline constraints, firmly establish the awareness of the party constitution, consciously assume the responsibility for implementing and maintaining political discipline, implement strict words throughout the entire process of discipline construction, and implement the requirements of “being honest, understanding rules, and observing discipline”. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of the work style that is always on the road, earnestly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, refrain from formalism and bureaucracy, carry forward the spirit of struggle, take the lead in fighting for reality, and form a strong atmosphere of catching up with others and striving for the first place. It is necessary to strengthen continuous and high-pressure punishment of corruption, pay close attention to key areas and key links where corruption is prone to occur, and promote integrated promotion of not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, not wanting to be corrupt, and always maintaining a clean and honest political character. It is necessary to strengthen the implementation of political responsibilities for comprehensively and strictly governing the party, earnestly fulfill the main responsibilities, resolutely shoulder the “one post, two responsibilities”, promote the comprehensive and strict party governance of the government system to develop in depth, create a clean and positive political environment, and use new Meteorological new responsibilities and new actions strive to achieve new breakthroughs in the overall revitalization of Liaoning.

The members of the party group of the provincial government and the vice governor spoke one by one.