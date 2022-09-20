Jintai District’s multi-departmental linkage and cohesion jointly build a “protective wall” for urban and rural epidemics



In the face of the current complex and severe epidemic situation, the 10 member units of the district urban and rural prevention and control special class based on their functions and responsibilities, took the initiative to act, united their strengths, actively participated in the epidemic prevention and control battle, and jointly built urban and rural “protective walls”.

Multi-department linkages work together to build a solid line of defense and not relax. Combined with the development of the epidemic situation, the district urban and rural prevention and control special team immediately shifted from normalized prevention and control to emergency response according to the “Community (Village) New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Emergency Plan”, and quickly activated the emergency command system. Deputy director Zhou Hongli insisted on commanding from the front, coordinating and coordinating all departments of the special class, and strengthening emergency linkage to form a joint force of prevention and control. The Organization Department of the District Party Committee promptly organized and mobilized more than 3,000 government officials to go to the villages and communities in Baochabaolian to participate in the management of nucleic acid testing and community entrances. The District Civil Affairs Bureau insisted on taking the lead in taking the lead, focusing on key tasks such as nucleic acid testing, standardized management of medium and high-risk areas, and community management and control, and instructed towns and streets to improve and improve the population information record book, adopting methods such as residents’ code scanning for reporting, roster marking, and personnel registration. , to ensure that “everyone should be inspected and no one is missed”, and guide Panlong Town to standardize the implementation of the “six haves, six clears and six essentials” requirements for closure and control management, and strictly prevent the spillover of the epidemic. The District City Law Enforcement Administration mobilized the overall strength of the department to operate at overload 24 hours a day to ensure the timely removal of medical waste. The District Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau gave full play to its departmental functions, consolidated the management responsibilities of property companies (village groups), strictly implemented the systems of “temperature measurement, double-code checking, nucleic acid sticker reading”, and registration of outsiders, and strictly controlled the entrance to the community. The District Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau and the Forestry Bureau insisted on “strict” control over rural entry points and “practical” control over gathering activities to ensure social stability in rural areas. The District Ethnic and Religious Affairs Bureau insists on strengthening the management of religious sites. At the same time, it carefully allocates limited forces and insists on daily supervision and full coverage supervision. The members of the urban and rural prevention and control special class worked together to make the prevention and control measures meticulous, practical and in place, and made every effort to build a strict line of defense against the epidemic in urban and rural communities (villages).

The three-level linkage “knocks on the door”, and nucleic acid testing is fully covered. In order to give full play to the key technical supporting role of nucleic acid detection and screening in the response to the epidemic, and to quickly and effectively block the spread of the epidemic, the district, town (street), and community (village) levels have jointly made efforts to “never miss one person” in nucleic acid testing. , fully implement the responsibility system for epidemic prevention and control in towns and streets, and by integrating the forces of municipal and district-level organs, such as sinking cadres, carry out information screening “knock on the door” in a targeted manner, and conduct door-to-door visits. The basic situation of residents (villagers) family members can be grasped in a comprehensive and comprehensive manner, and the dynamic situation of the movement of people in the jurisdiction, returning home from work, the elderly, the weak, the sick, the disabled, etc., can be grasped in real time. The personnel “clear the basics, clear the situation, and complete the information”, so as to follow up and implement the verification and control measures in a timely manner. Adopt a flexible method to mark the “Resident Nucleic Acid Testing Roster”. For those who have not completed the testing of nucleic acid testing data, supervise and track the implementation of testing through telephone, WeChat, etc., to ensure that nucleic acid testing screening “should be checked and no one is missed”, and weave a dense “safety net” for epidemic prevention and control.

The supervision team dissects the sparrows, and the real supervision does not stop. “Excuse me, have you done the nucleic acid test in the last few days?”… In response to the loopholes and weak links found in the nucleic acid test screening, the supervision groups of the district urban and rural prevention and control organizations have conducted regular supervision and organized more targeted round of special supervision. A round of dissection sparrow-style supervision was carried out around nucleic acid detection, and 3-5 buildings were randomly checked in each community, door-to-door visits were conducted, and the nucleic acid detection status of residents was randomly checked on a building-by-building basis. According to the overall arrangement of the whole district, a week will be used to focus on the special supervision of the “large inspection and rectification” of risk loopholes of “foreign import and internal rebound” in the whole district. Focusing on the municipal inspection and feedback problems and the problems found in daily supervision, follow-up supervision is carried out in a centralized manner. Through on-the-spot inspection, on-site supervision, access to information, inquiries, and continuous strengthening of weak links such as community entrance management and garage entrance management, consolidate the work responsibilities of the “three noes” community, standardize the management of home quarantine personnel, supervise and inspect constantly, and urge epidemic prevention and control. All control measures are strictly implemented to ensure that responsibilities are in place, measures are in place, and implementation is in place, and the virus will never be given an opportunity to build a strong barrier for epidemic prevention and control.