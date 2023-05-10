Real estate buyers are drawn to the commuter belt

All of the seven metropolitan areas are losing population aged 30 to 50, especially Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Munich and Cologne. From this, the researchers conclude that young families are more likely to move to the outskirts and the countryside, where property is cheaper. The Berlin area, such as the district of Dahme-Spreewald, which borders directly on the capital, is gaining most clearly in this age group. Young people under 30, on the other hand, continue to be drawn to large and university cities such as Munich and Berlin, but also to Regensburg, Leipzig and Erlangen.