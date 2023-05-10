Home » Serbian fighter Nađa Milijančević on the site for adults | Sports
The attractive girl decided to interact with fans in this way as well.

Source: Instagram/milijancevic_nadja_13/printscreen

One of the most attractive Serbian sportswomen decided to make her fans happy and join an adult site! Nađa Milijančević (22), who is successful in several martial arts, she made an “Onlyfans” profile and that – in addition to provocative photos and recordings – will also be an opportunity for fans to communicate with her!

Nadja was once a two-time European champion in the junior competition, but that was only the beginning of her career in martial arts. She was attracted to MMA, in which she tried herself, and at one time she signed a contract with BKFC, the most prestigious organization for boxing without gloves.

The Serbian beauty uses her profiles on social networks to show fans her hard training, attractive appearance, but also everything that follows her throughout her career – match announcements, details from fights or the consequences of the blows she receives while on the mat, in the ring or in the octagon. See what Nađa Milijančević looks like:

Since many of you have been asking, I decided to finally create my Onlifans profile. Click the link in bio for more exclusive content, private messages with me and more“, Nadja wrote on Instagram, delighting her followers. By the way, the girl from Zemun, who often trains in Spain, is followed by over 60,000 fans on this social network. A monthly subscription to her profile on the site for adults it is currently $7.99. Check out Nadja’s post announcing the profile on the adult site:

