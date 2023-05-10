Home » InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – May 10
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – May 10

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – May 10

Purchase of own sharesLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / The Company announces that on 09 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International (“GSI”) on the London Stock …

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / The Company announces that on 09 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each
through Goldman Sachs International (“GSI“) on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 5 May
2023 (the “Purchase“). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

09 May 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,736

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 54.2400

Highest price paid per share:

£ 54.9200

Average price paid per share:

£ 54.4830

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

