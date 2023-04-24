Home » Real estate: Falling prices? Owners and buyers should know this by now
Business

Real estate: Falling prices? Owners and buyers should know this by now

by admin
Real estate: Falling prices? Owners and buyers should know this by now

HHas the long phase with low construction interest given us a false sense of security? Reiner Braun, CEO of the Berlin market research company Empirica, has increasing suspicions. Because actually everything to do with real estate has become more and more expensive for years, he says – the costs for building materials, energy efficiency and skilled workers have continued to rise. “However, the low interest rates have concealed these rising costs,” says the housing market economist. Just because you could get a mortgage loan from the bank for almost any purchase price didn’t attract attention.

Financing has not been available at a near-zero rate for a good year now. And the camouflage of the real real estate costs has been blown: sellers are disappointed, buyers are unsettled. And prices are falling.

See also  ST Toyo's claim case is still in the solicitation, and the investor has won the lawsuit - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Beijing executes!China Unicom promotes 2000M broadband: the monthly...

Fs-Mit, the railways beat Santanchè: the safety campaign...

Wind energy in the North Sea is said...

Tesla: recovery from the crash is short-lived. Title...

Ten German stocks that have potential, according to...

The construction of intelligent coal mines is getting...

Cohesion policy under observation

Resolution 27 of 11/04/2023 – Authorization to carry...

[Opportunity mining]The construction of charging facilities will speed...

Inner cities: the dying of shops continues –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy