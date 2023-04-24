The new 310 million tender for biomedical research is underway – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 24 APR – The second call for tenders, worth over 310 million euros, to strengthen the biomedical research system in Italy, as envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and thanks to the financing of the NextgenerationEU program of the European Union. This is a second tender, issued by the Ministry of Health – reads the ministry’s website – to finance research project proposals related to the investment ‘2.1-Enhancement and strengthening of biomedical research of the NHS’.



In order to reach milestones and targets of the Pnrr, optimizing times and repercussions on the National Health Service, two tenders for biomedical research have in fact been envisaged. The first was already concluded on 28 October 2022 with the publication of the final ranking.



In particular for this second tranche, the ministry informs, the funds have been divided as follows: 50 million euros for rare tumours; over 3 million euros (derived from the portion of the loan not assigned with the previous notice) for rare diseases; over 30 million euros for non-communicable chronic diseases, with a high impact on health and social care systems (derived from the portion of funding not assigned with the previous notice) for research projects on risk factors and prevention or etiopathogenesis and mechanisms of illness; and over 160 million euros for research projects on innovation in the diagnostic and therapeutic fields; over 65 million euros for projects that aim to bridge the gap between research and industry.



The projects have a two-year duration and can be presented by Regions and Autonomous Provinces; Iss; Inail; Occupational Accident Insurance; agenas; Public and private hospitalization and treatment institutes of a scientific nature; Experimental zooprophylactic institutes; Hospitals; Local Health Authorities; University Hospitals; other entities of the NHS through their own Regions, with the exclusion of private structures accredited with the NHS; University; Public research bodies; private non-profit entities.


