Johannes Schwärzler is a real estate investor and shows his fix-and-flip deals on YouTube.

Johannes Schwärzler hadn’t found the right job for himself for a long time – until he started to freak about real estate in his free time, i.e. bought it, renovated it and sold it again at a profit. With his first property he made a turnover of over 100,000 euros. Two more properties followed – in total he has made sales of almost half a million euros so far. Now he is turning his hobby into his job and wants to work full-time as a real estate investor. Editor Alexandra Habdank wrote down Schwärzler’s story.

I would never have thought that I would be dealing in real estate in my early 30s. I always knew that I wanted to leave my hometown. I grew up on an idyllic Demeter farm in a small village in the Allgäu. Most people there didn’t think outside the box. I always wanted to go further.

After graduating from secondary school, I first did an apprenticeship as a draftsman and then my technical diploma. At the same time, I worked as a craftsman and saved around 5,000 euros. After I finished school, I used the money to fly to Australia and explored the country with a work and travel visa and a backpack. I wanted to go out into the wide world.