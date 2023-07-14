Real estate, Lvmh “bingos” in Paris: Arnault buys the Louis Vuitton store

Lvmh, Arnault buys the Louis Vuitton flagship store in Paris

Bernard Arnault, owner of Lvmh, scores a coup and “expands” his real estate empire. In fact, according to what was leaked by the French press, the tycoon would have purchased Louis Vuitton’s seven-story flagship store along the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

The negotiation went a bit long – as reported Pambianco – but in the end the number one in luxury has “trimmed” for an amount somewhere between 770 and 900 million euros.

Read also: Lvmh, Arnault does not leave his seat: “Succession? Still too early”

The real estate company itself – Gecina – confirmed the sale without revealing the name of the buyer, the French real estate site said CFNews Yesbut the identity cloud was quickly dispelled thanks to “well-informed sources.”

