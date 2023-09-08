Real Estate Markets in First-Tier Cities Show Signs of Recovery After Policy Implementation

After the implementation of the “recognize houses but not loans” policy, the first-tier real estate markets in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and other cities have witnessed a significant boost in activity. The policy has activated both rigid and improvement-based demands, leading to a rapid recovery in market activity. Despite the policy changes, the market sentiment has remained stable, and the price trend has shown relative stability as well. This alignment between policy and market direction has garnered optimism from industry experts about the stable performance of the market outlook.

The implementation of this policy in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing has brought about a new round of adjustments and optimizations in real estate policies in first-tier cities. As these cities serve as the barometer for the national property market, the trends observed in their property markets have attracted the attention of various sectors. In response to the changing dynamics of supply and demand in the real estate market, localities and departments have introduced a series of policies to adjust and optimize the previous regulations aimed at curbing market overheating. Stakeholders from all walks of life are eagerly seeking clues and answers from these changes in the property market of first-tier cities.

To gain a better understanding of the effects of the policy implementation, reporters from a local newspaper visited real estate markets in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and other cities. The purpose was to investigate the actual implementation of the policy and gauge the changes in market sentiment. Additionally, interviews were conducted with industry insiders and experts to gather their perspectives on the market outlook and expectations.

The results of the investigation confirmed the significant increase in activity within the first-tier real estate markets. Wang Long, a broker in Beijing, noted that after the introduction of the policy, the number of buyers inspecting and purchasing houses has significantly increased. Real estate agencies in Shanghai and Shenzhen reported similar experiences, with crowded stores and queues for signing deals becoming a common sight. Industry predictions indicate that the demand for housing purchases in first-tier cities will continue to accelerate, aided by policy incentives. This will contribute to the recovery of the property market and boost transactions.

One of the key beneficiaries of the policy adjustment and optimization in first-tier cities is the segment of buyers with rigid and improvement-based needs. These buyers, who have been waiting for the right opportunity, are now able to enter the market due to the reduced threshold and cost of buying a house. Mr. Li, an example of such a buyer, confidently signed a contract for a house in Beijing that met his long-term needs. The adjustments in policies, such as reduced down payment ratios for households without housing and loan records, have significantly promoted the release of demand for properties without a record of loans. This has led to increased enthusiasm among young buyers and heightened interest in the second-hand housing market, especially in the suburbs.

Despite the loosening of strict regulatory policies, the current market has not shown signs of abnormal fluctuations in sentiment. Most of the transactions are from customers who had purchase intentions prior to the policy changes and are now taking advantage of the new opportunities. Customers seeking to view houses are primarily concerned with understanding the details of policy changes and whether their specific situation meets the policy requirements. This suggests that the recovery of the property market is being driven by genuine housing demand.

In conclusion, the implementation of the “recognize houses but not loans” policy has had a positive impact on the first-tier real estate markets in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and other cities. The alignment between policy changes and market direction has led to increased market activity and stability. The adjustments and optimizations in real estate policies have stimulated demand, particularly among buyers with rigid and improvement-based needs. The market outlook for first-tier cities remains optimistic, with expectations of continued growth and recovery in the property market.

