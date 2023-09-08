Heavy Rainfall and ‘Autumn Taste’ Return to Nanning City over the Weekend

Heavy rainfall hits Nanning over the weekend to taste the “autumn taste” again

Affected by the “sea anemone” remnant vortex, Nanning City experienced continuous heavy rainfall and local strong winds from September 8th to 10th. The weakened remnant vortex center of “Sea Anemone” entered Guizhong on the morning of the 10th, eventually weakening and dissipating or moving out of Guangxi. Due to the westward movement of the “sea anemone” remnant vortex, Guangxi witnessed a process of heavy rain from east to west during this period.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that today the city will experience cloudy to light to moderate rain, with local heavy rain or heavy rain. Specifically, Yunbiao Town, Xiaoyi Town, Hengzhou City, Litang Town, and Wangling Town in Binyang County are most likely to experience rainfall above heavy rain.

The urban area of ​​Nanning is expected to be cloudy with showers during the day, accompanied by local moderate rain. The temperature will range from 25 to 31°C, with a northeast wind of level 2. However, from tonight to tomorrow, the city will experience moderate to heavy rain, with the possibility of local heavy rain or heavy rain. Zhenlong Town, Shitang Town, Hengzhou City, and Zouxu Town in Binyang County are identified as the areas where rainfall above heavy rain is most likely to occur.

During heavy rainfall, the average wind force will range from 2 to 3, with local gusts reaching 6 to 7. Despite the inconvenience caused by the precipitation, residents will have the opportunity to experience a touch of autumn.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory has also issued warnings, stating that from the 8th to the 10th, the northern counties (districts) of Nanning City have a high-high level of disaster risk due to the heavy rainfall caused by the remnant vortex of the typhoon “Hai Kui”. Meanwhile, the southern counties (cities, districts) face a relatively lower-medium level of disaster risk.

Residents are urged to pay attention to precautions and stay updated with the latest weather information to ensure their safety during this period.

(Reporter Zhao Jinling)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

