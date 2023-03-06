Home Business Real estate: Politicians are forcing owners to turn to heating – and thus harming the climate
Business

Real estate: Politicians are forcing owners to turn to heating – and thus harming the climate

by admin

In German boiler rooms, the fossil age still prevails. Almost every second household in Germany heats with natural gas, followed by heating oil with almost 25 percent and district heating. The building sector produces more than 110 million tons of CO₂ every year. It is obvious that this has to change if one wants to prevent greenhouse gas emissions. In the medium and long term, green electricity and green gases are the solution. However, the federal government is now taking a path that will be particularly expensive – and may even do more harm than good to the climate.

See also  Why did Li Ziqi turn his face with Wei Nian with no harvest and fullness of grains? _Detailed Interpretation_Latest News_Hot Events-36kr

You may also like

ECB, mortgages, rates: Lagarde curbs banks and governments

Munich fintech boss pays out bonus in the...

In Puglia, a new integrated factory project for...

The global manufacturing PMI continues to rise as...

Apprenticeship in transition – The KV prepares for...

Cdp lunge on the Tim network: the stock...

Unanswered questions at Apple about opening up to...

Resolution 45 of 02/27/2023 – Waiver of the...

Received an order to carry the dead old...

US government bonds are better than European ones:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy