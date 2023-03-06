In German boiler rooms, the fossil age still prevails. Almost every second household in Germany heats with natural gas, followed by heating oil with almost 25 percent and district heating. The building sector produces more than 110 million tons of CO₂ every year. It is obvious that this has to change if one wants to prevent greenhouse gas emissions. In the medium and long term, green electricity and green gases are the solution. However, the federal government is now taking a path that will be particularly expensive – and may even do more harm than good to the climate.