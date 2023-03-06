Venice, Wednesday 8 March 2023, 9.30

25 years after the death of Egle Renata Trincanato, the Department of Cultures of the Iuav Project, the Order of Architects of Venice and its Foundation, with the AIDIA Association, in collaboration with the Iuav Project Archive and SSIBAP, dedicate a seminar to retrace his work highlighting some traits of his multifaceted activity, which ranged from compositional restorationat the town planning e all’museum layout.

After various studies and conferences held in recent years, a reinterpretation of his scientific production is proposed again, with the ambition of offering new ideas in a perspective of continuation of studies, research and investigations on his thought and project.

Speakers will: Benno Albrecht Iuav rector, Roberto Beraldo president of OAPPC Venice, Silvia Zanini AIDIA president, Valentina Fanti OAPPC Venice, Francis found Iuav, Maddalena Scimemi Roma Tre University, John Marras Iuav, Angela Lion architect, Gianfranco Vecchiato architect, former OAPPC Venice, Corrado Balistreri already Iuav, Dario Zanverdiani architect. They moderate Gabriella Live e Francis found Iuav.

The event will be held on Wednesday 8 March at 9.30, at Palazzo Badoer, Aula Tafuri. If used in full, it gives the right to a maximum of 3 training credits recognized by the CNAPPC. Participation is free – mandatory registration HERE.

EGLE RENATA TRINCANATO (Rome 1910 – Venice 1998)

The first woman to graduate in architecture from the Venetian university in 1938, Egle Renata Trincanato will carry on both teaching and design activities during her long career. Together with Giuseppe Samonà she built the INA-Casa building in Treviso (1949-1953), the new INAIL offices in Venice (1951-1956) and collaborated in the experimental design of the INA-Casa San Giuliano district in Mestre. The Ina-casa management entrusts it with the construction of buildings in Sant’Agata sul Santerno (RA) (1952-1956) and the Incis houses on the Venice Lido (1954-1957). In 1967 he became full professor of Elements of architecture and relief of monuments . She will be appointed director of Palazzo Ducale and of the technical-artistic division of the Municipality of Venice in 1954.