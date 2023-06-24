Home » Real estate prices are falling more than ever: Suddenly there is fear
Business

Real estate prices are falling more than ever: Suddenly there is fear

by admin
Real estate prices are falling more than ever: Suddenly there is fear

Nervousness is growing on the German real estate market. Because the prices for residential real estate in Germany fell by an average of 6.8 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. As reported by the Federal Statistical Office, this was the sharpest decline in residential real estate prices compared to the same quarter of the previous year since the start of the time series in 2000. Compared to the final quarter of 2022, residential real estate was 3.1 percent cheaper on average. Now there are fears that the correction may not be over after all – even if it is likely to be a temporary phenomenon in certain regions.

See also  Over 200,000 people came to the "Cloud Shopping Exhibition" for over 200,000 people at the end of the China Food and Drinks Fair_Local_News Home_Red Star News Network

You may also like

Stock market podcast: The drought risk of spendthrift...

Olimpia Milano champion of Italy: it’s the third...

Meta will pull news from Facebook and Instagram...

Istat: house prices slowing down, EU rules weigh...

Shortage of skilled workers: More employees from abroad?...

Social interactions: Salvini falls, but remains above Meloni....

Baltic Dry Index rises for third week in...

AR glasses Vision Pro: Apple releases VisionOS SDK

Plastic packaging, anything but a green breakthrough: the...

Politics – Sierra Leone elects a new president...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy