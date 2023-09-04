Recall at Lidl: Link to children’s snack leads to porn site

picture alliance/dpa/Revierfoto | Revierfopicture alliance/dpa/Revierfoto | district info

Lidl had to recall a number of children’s sweets in Great Britain.

Reason for this: There were links printed on the package that led to websites with pronographic content.

The URL was actually supposed to redirect to the website of the children’s fashion provider Appy Kids Co, reports “Chip”, but was probably compromised.

The URL printed on the pack was therefore compromised. Even when “Chip” tested the link, it still led to a website with pornographic content. Actually, you should go to the children’s fashion provider Appy Kids Co.

Lidl UK has commented on the incident in a press release and is offering customers to return the products to the nearest branch. The discounter apologizes for the inconvenience.

