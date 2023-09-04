“First it must be buried up to the waist, then stones are thrown”: Birmingham imam explains in video how to stone a woman

A adulterous woman will receive buried up to the waist, “in order to protect their modesty”, and only subsequently targeted with stones up to causing his death: this is the practice “correct” for the stoningat least according to the indications given to the faithful by theimam Sheikh Zakaullah Saleem, head of Green Lane mosque, a Birmingham. The video of the sermon, which went viral on Youtube, has generated outrage and shock in Great Britain and was later withdrawn. The reaction of the British authorities – as some British media report today – came a few weeks later, with the blockade of £2.2 million Of funding government grants intended for mosquewhich had already appeared in the chronicles of the Channel as a point of reference in the past Islamic fundamentalism more extreme in the second city of England, so much so that it took the lion’s share in a documentary of a few years ago on the radicalism produced by the broadcaster Channel 4.

In recent years Green Lane had tried to change course to bury that stormy past, but evidently it wasn’t enough. The British government, writes the site Birmingham Liveha frozen the public funds that were used to finance a youth center connected to Green Lane Mosque. Funds – the ultra-conservative tabloid comments caustically Daily Mail – deliberated by “clumsy” public officials. They were approved later security checks on the mosque by an independent body, the Social Investment Business (Sib) led by the former Labor minister Hazel Blears. Obviously before the technical lesson on the “correct stoning” of the imam.

Those in charge of the mosque – he reports again Birmingham Live – now they are trying to run for cover and to convince the Culture, Media and Sport department to go back on its decision to block the funds: the video was badly edited, the sentences taken out of context and proposed to form a “misleading” messagedefend themselves at the Green Lane Mosque, where the police have offered to reinforce the safety after the wave of threats and hate messages against Muslims. But the stoning video is not the only one produced by the fervent preachers hosted by the mosque: the imam himself had incited the British authorities to undertake lawsuits against a teacher ‘guilty’ of having shown images (forbidden by Islam) of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

Another religious in a sermon explained that a woman must accommodate i “sexual needs” of the husband whenever the latter wishes, thus also justifying it rape within the home walls. The most influential and discussed imam of the Birmingham institution, Abu Usamah al-Tahabiin the documentary of Channel 4 instead he incited the faithful against the ‘kuffar’, the infidelsprophesying the approach of the jihadthe holy war. “They have been committed in the past errors – continued the Green Lane Mosque in its defense – but they have been there ever since changespersonal and approach, and we have now stringent protocols to support and grow the community. We would not incite or allow others to incite violence.” However, the shock of the stoning lesson seems to have frustrated their efforts.

???????? Birmingham: Imam Zakaullah Saleem of the Green Lane Mosque explains how to stone a woman. “You have to bury him up to the waist first to keep his modesty” The government had just awarded him £2.2 million in grants.pic.twitter.com/h8PWgaQCVm — Damien Rieu (@DamienRieu) August 26, 2023