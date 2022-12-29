Home Business Record balsamic vinegar of Modena: production +43%
For the PDO of traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena, 2022 is a record year. The production of certified bottles recorded a 43% increase, even better than in 2021, when the consortium celebrated a 30% increase in production. In absolute numbers, we are talking about 145,000 certified packs. «The approximately 250 local producers – explains the president of the protection consortium, Enrico Corsini – hold around 3 million liters of aging product in their vinegar cellars. A quantitatively limited production, which makes it an exclusive and highly valuable product». The price of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Dop can in fact cost as much as one thousand euros per liter

2022 was also the year in which the consortium completed the procedure for the recognition of the food district of the same name, for the promotion and development of the reference product, the enhancement of the supply chain and of the culture and tradition of the territory . The district will now be able to establish collaborations with tourist and food and wine activities, and with the institutions for the promotion of the Modena area.

In the last shareholders’ meeting, some changes were also voted on in the methods of application of the contribution due by all producers, both associated and not, to cover the costs for the protection, supervision and promotion of the product. «The Consortium – explains Corsini – has always been attentive to containing costs so as not to overload the producers too much and this variation goes precisely in this direction». Like every year, the program was finally prepared in collaboration with the Fraud Repression Office to verify the compliance of products on the market with production regulations and surveillance of similar products, such as the many balsamic condiments that are misleading for the consumer.

