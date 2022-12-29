Pogba and the ski holidays, new episode. With the Frenchman who responded on Instagram to those who in recent days had accused him, after a post of his with photos in ski goggles against a snowy background, of jeopardizing months of therapy and convalescence with a ski holiday in itself risky , and without having yet played a single minute on the pitch in the black and white shirt.

The reaction of the Octopus was not long in coming: on Instagram the Frenchman posted a video that portrays him miming skiing – moreover with a questionable style -, a mockery of those who have criticized him in recent days for his holidays in the snow . A post that naturally sparked controversial responses and other criticisms, even a letter that begins with “Dear Paul” and patiently explains to him, in English, that the problem doesn’t lie in skiing but in the fact that “since you haven’t played a single minute in this championship, also due to your decision to postpone the surgery, maybe you could have avoided some photos of your relaxation… think about it”. A heartfelt appeal, which who knows if Pogba will accept.