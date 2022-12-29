Home Sports Pogba and the snow act II: from mimed skiing to the new barrage of criticisms
Pogba and the snow act II: from mimed skiing to the new barrage of criticisms

Pogba and the snow act II: from mimed skiing to the new barrage of criticisms

The Frenchman responded to those who contested it with an ironic video in which he pretends to be on skis. Most fans don’t like it

Pogba and the ski holidays, new episode. With the Frenchman who responded on Instagram to those who in recent days had accused him, after a post of his with photos in ski goggles against a snowy background, of jeopardizing months of therapy and convalescence with a ski holiday in itself risky , and without having yet played a single minute on the pitch in the black and white shirt.

The reaction of the Octopus was not long in coming: on Instagram the Frenchman posted a video that portrays him miming skiing – moreover with a questionable style -, a mockery of those who have criticized him in recent days for his holidays in the snow . A post that naturally sparked controversial responses and other criticisms, even a letter that begins with “Dear Paul” and patiently explains to him, in English, that the problem doesn’t lie in skiing but in the fact that “since you haven’t played a single minute in this championship, also due to your decision to postpone the surgery, maybe you could have avoided some photos of your relaxation… think about it”. A heartfelt appeal, which who knows if Pogba will accept.

