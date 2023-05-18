Home » Record-breaking Bible sold at auction for $38 million
Business

Record-breaking Bible sold at auction for $38 million

by admin
Record-breaking Bible sold at auction for $38 million

Hebrew Bible sold at Sotheby’s for over $38.1 million. Known as “Codex Sassoon” it dates back over a thousand years

The oldest Hebrew Bible nearly complete, note how Codex Sassoondating back over 1000 years was auctioned for $38.1 million by Sotheby’s in New York. This is a record amount for a manuscript that exceeds $30.8 million Bill Gates disbursed in 1994 for the Codex Leicester Of Leonardo da Vinci.

Il Codex Sassoon it is one of only two codices, or manuscripts, containing all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible that have survived into the modern era. “The Hebrew Bible is the most influential book in history and forms the foundation of Western civilization. I am glad to know that it belongs to the Jewish people,” he said Moses who served as ambassador under US President Bill Clinton.

The most expensive historical document remains one of first printings of the United States Constitutionwhich Sotheby’s sold for $43 million in November 2021.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The quarterly reports pushed the Ftse Mib, + 2% in a positive week for Europe

You may also like

Intel: Chip giant allegedly about to join German...

Credem: initiatives to support areas affected by bad...

Micron to Invest $3.6 Billion in Japan for...

Tax revenue: the real estate crisis tears a...

Lottomatica, bonds for 1.1 billion. Maximum yield at...

Agreement between San Marino and the United Kingdom,...

Premierato, the League sets the limits: “Ok but...

Banca Mediolanum: here is the note with which...

Enel Green Power, drought knocks out renewables: 584...

Essilux and the dream salaries for top managers:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy