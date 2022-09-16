Home Business Record for the export of Made in Italy food: in 2022 at 60 billion
Record for the export of Made in Italy food: in 2022 at 60 billion

If the growth trend is maintained, Italian agri-food exports in the world will exceed 60 billion in 2022, marking a real historical record, even if the effects of the conflict in Ukraine are worrying, with energy prices hitting consumption. globally. This is what emerges from the Coldiretti analysis based on Istat data on foreign trade relating to the first seven months of 2022, which show a jump of + 19.5% despite the war unleashed by the Russians and the international tensions on world trade in goods and services.

Germany remains the main outlet market, increasing in January-June by 13.7%, ahead of the United States up by 21.4%, while France is in third place but has achieved a growth rate of 20 ,2%. Positive results also in the United Kingdom with + 20.5%, which highlights how Italian exports turned out to be stronger than Brexit, after the initial difficulties linked to leaving the EU. Double-digit leap also in Erdogan’s Turkey (+ 25.7%) while it is negative in China with a decline of 25.8% and in Russia with -14.8% between sanctions and war. Driving Made in Italy in the world are basic products such as wine, which leads the ranking of the most exported Made in Italy products, followed by fresh fruit and vegetables.

