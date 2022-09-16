There is a China case for Elizabeth II’s funeral. The invitation to the ceremonies on Monday extended to Beijing has in fact unleashed the fury of the right wing and the most critics of the conservative party, who for months have been campaigning to “normalize” or limit relations with the Dragon over the accusations on the treatment of Muslims in Xinjang, the clash over Taiwan and the growing Chinese influences on British universities to the sound of hundreds of millions.Prince Harry will be able to wear his military uniform for the last vigil to Queen Elizabeth II, the one with his cousins, on Saturday evening: Buckingham Palace has in fact made a last minute change to its protocol directions. The decision is important because it testifies to the “outstretched hand” of the Royal Palace towards the rebellious son of Lady Diana and now the new king. Common sense prevailed, ”a source told The Telegraph. Even Andrea, the Duke of Sussex, a grandson much loved by the queen, was initially told that he would not be allowed to wear his uniform, despite having spent 10 years in the army and been to Afghanistan on two occasions. Now the palace has overturned his decision and granted him a special dispensation just like the Duke of York. Prince Andrew, despite being embroiled in the “Epstein affair”, will in fact wear the military uniform to the vigil with his brothers tonight, a concession made as a “last sign of respect” towards the queen. Tonight at 7:30 pm local time, 8:30 pm in Italy, there will be the vigil of the princes, with the four children of the queen: King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and the Earl of Wessex: they will remain silent for fifteen minutes on the four sides of the bier in Westminster Hall to pay homage to his deceased mother. Another vigil will be held on Saturday evening with the late Queen’s eight grandchildren: the Duke of Sussex, the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenia, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Pope Francis will not be there at the funeral, Vatican sources report, but he will send a personal message.

London, 4 km of queue in the night to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II news/re_carlo_morte_regina_elisabetta_news_oggi-8840476/&el=player_ex_8673828″>

Ukrainian first lady Elena Zelenska will also travel to London to attend the queen’s state funeral. The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is among 500 heads of state and dignitaries invited to the funeral service on Monday and the reception hosted by King Charles the day before, reports the Sun. Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited to the queen’s funeral. . “Deeply immoral, they exploit mourning for political retaliation,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Belarus and Myanmar were also blacklisted and rulers from Syria, Venezuela and the Afghan Taliban were not invited. A Chinese delegation was also denied access to Westminster Hall and the opportunity to sign the condolence book at Lancaster House. The reaction of the spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, is harsh: «The presence of foreign delegations« at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at the invitation of the United Kingdom is a sign of respect for the queen. As a guest, the UK should maintain diplomatic protocol and hospitality. ‘

Live updates

16.50 – Beckam queuing to bid farewell to the queen

There was also David Beckham lined up for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral parlor set up in Westminster Hall. Like any ordinary citizen, the former England and Manchester United football champion told the BBC that he had been in line for 12 hours, from 2.15am. Beckham, in a dark suit and flat cap, told the British broadcaster that he shared sandwiches, lemon candies and donuts with other waiting citizens like him, while talking about many anecdotes about the queen’s life. There was no shortage of autographs and selfies with people who recognized him and who often slowed the progress of the line between Victoria Tower Gardens and Westminster Hall.

William and Harry together behind the Queen’s coffin, the grandchildren accompany their grandmother away from Buckingham Palace for the last time. news/re_carlo_morte_regina_elisabetta_news_oggi-8840476/&el=player_ex_8669641″>

16.50 – Macron and his wife Brigitte on Sunday by Charles III

The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will meet the new King Charles III at Buckingham Palace next Sunday in the evening. Invited together with his wife Brigitte, the head of the Elysée will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday morning. “It will be a moment of meditation and emotion alongside the British people,” Macron told the media on the sidelines of his stop in the Creuse, inviting the new king to a visit to France “when it is more appropriate for him.” The president also anticipated that France will donate to Charles III a photo album containing the memories of his and the Queen’s visits to the Hexagon over the years. In addition to Macron, dozens of political representatives from around the world will attend the funeral. The British authorities have drawn up a strict protocol.

The scar of the Wigan McClean footballer towards the minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth news/re_carlo_morte_regina_elisabetta_news_oggi-8840476/&el=player_ex_8670271″>

16.02 – Carlo speaks in Gaelic to the Senedd: “Wales in my mother’s heart”

“Wales had a special place in my mother’s heart and I know the Welsh share my sadness. It has been a privilege to be Prince of Wales for so long. Now my son William will carry the title. His love of him for Wales is profound ». King Charles III said this in Cardiff, addressing the Welsh parliament. “Ladies and gentlemen, like my beloved mother before me, I know that we all share the love for this special land – said Carlo speaking to the Senedd in Gaelic for over a minute – For all the years of his reign the land of Wales she couldn’t have been closer to my mother’s heart. ‘ The king, continuing to express his thanks for the condolences received in both English and Welsh, said he took on his new duties with gratitude, having had the privilege of serving as Prince of Wales, and added that ‘we all share the deeper commitment to the welfare of the people of Wales. It appears to be the first time that a king has addressed representatives of the Senedd in Welsh. As Prince of Wales, Charles often gave passages of speeches in Welsh, even at the first official opening of what was then called the Assembly in 1999. Charles took Welsh classes at the University of Aberystwyth before his investiture in 1969. His tutor was Academician Tedi Millward, a Welsh nationalist activist. After Millward’s death in 2020, then Prince Charles had paid tribute to him, admitting that he may not have been his best pupil.