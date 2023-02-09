MILANO – Also Mediobanca make the most of the rise in interest rates and record, at the end of December 2022, “the best half-year profit ever”, at an accelerated pace with respect to “the objectives of Strategic Plan June 2023″, reports a note from the institute. The first semester 2022/2023which closed on 31 December for the Milanese investment bank, marks a net profit of 555 million euros, up 6% year on year, thanks to revenues that have increased to 1.66 billion (+14%).