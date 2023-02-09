Home Business Record half-year for Mediobanca: over half a billion in profits and profitability at 14%
Business

Record half-year for Mediobanca: over half a billion in profits and profitability at 14%

by admin
Record half-year for Mediobanca: over half a billion in profits and profitability at 14%

MILANO – Also Mediobanca make the most of the rise in interest rates and record, at the end of December 2022, “the best half-year profit ever”, at an accelerated pace with respect to “the objectives of Strategic Plan June 2023″, reports a note from the institute. The first semester 2022/2023which closed on 31 December for the Milanese investment bank, marks a net profit of 555 million euros, up 6% year on year, thanks to revenues that have increased to 1.66 billion (+14%).

See also  Liaoning's 100 major power grid projects are tackled and the State Grid Liaoning Zhuanghe pumped-storage power station project is fully launched - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

ChatGPT hype dies!Regulators issued multiple letters of concern,...

Resolution 31 of 09/01/2023 – Authorization to enter...

Vendors looking for new talent – V&A

Lazy Pig Technology (08379) released the results of...

Africa: Italy is the new member of the...

Puglia, money laundering and the fight against terrorism:...

U.S. Trade Deficit with China Will Reach $383...

Mediobanca, record for the balance sheet: Nagel exceeds...

Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations...

Spot gold has risen four times in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy