Morawiecki asks to do more, Orban is silent in the summit with Zelensky

Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki took the floor during the discussion in the European Council following the speech by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky saying that “we need to do more” to help Kiev. This was reported by EU sources in Brussels, while the work of the summit is underway.

After Zelensky’s speech in the room, the designated speakers took the floor: in addition to Morawiecki, the Swedish premier Ulf Kristersson, the Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda, the Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez, the Slovak Eduard Heger, the Luxembourgian Xavier Bettel and the Dutchman Mark Rutte, who recalled the downing of flight Mh 17 in the skies of eastern Ukraine on 17 July 2014 (283 passengers and 15 crew members died) and the Russian involvement in the disaster.

During the debate, the sources continue, Zelensky insisted, among other things, on the importance of sanctioning Rosatom, the Russian nuclear energy giant founded by Vladimir Putin by decree in 2007. Rosatom’s general manager is Aleksey Likhachev. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not take the floor during the debate.