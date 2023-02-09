Listen to the audio version of the article

The growth of payments based on bank transfer – the so-called account-to-account -continues globally, in a phenomenon attributable to the growing need for immediacy and certainty of the transaction and the degree of attention of users towards the protection of their personal data and security. So much so that 80% of those who make an online purchase are ready to abandon it if they do not perceive an adequate level of security.

As evidence of the success of this payment system, adopted by a growing number of banks and payment service providers (PSPs), MyBank closed 2022 exceeding the record of 10 billion euros in the value of transactions carried out. The pan-European payment solution account-to-account reported that the solution has expanded from the B2b arena to large-value transactions in the B2C online sales arena.

«In terms of scenario, the data speak for themselves: in Italy alone, 86% of citizens expect to use a digital payment method in 2023 and transactions account-to-accounton which the MyBank payment scheme is based, will become more and more popular, meeting the favor of 58% of users», comments Tarik Zerkti, CEO of Preta, the company that manages MyBank.

«Although the growth of MyBank has affected practically all B2B and B2C sectors in which the solution is used, in 2022 we have observed a particular surge in transactions relating to the automotive, petrol e travel», echoes the executive director Giorgio Ferrero, who estimates a growth of around 20% for payment systems of this kind over the next three years.

MyBank simplifies the integration of its solution into the platforms of banks and other PSPs through its centralized interface and API connection, in full open banking style. Last year, around 70 new PSPs from around twenty European countries joined the payment system. In Italy, the Public Administration has also adopted the solution some time ago, integrating it into the PagoPA system.