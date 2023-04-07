If you buy a modern Samsung smartphone, you will certainly have installed a punch-hole camera. But this hole in the display does not have to be a disadvantage, because you can use it to your advantage. A free Android app is used.

Use the punch hole camera on the Samsung smartphone

Many Samsung smartphones have a punch-hole camera. There is a hole in the display that houses the front camera. It is precisely around this camera that the Android app “Energy Ring” creates an LED ring, which puts this area in the limelight much better. For example, you can display the remaining battery life. So you have a direct view of how much energy is left.

The same applies when charging. Then a nice animation can be displayed when the battery is refilled with energy. With various customization options, you can customize how the LED ring should look. It is also nice to be able to see when the front camera is being used. This is an important security feature that you directly shows when the camera is active. The possibilities are manifold.

Energy Ring: Universal Edition IJP

If you enjoy such small gadgets for your smartphone, then you can try the Android app. It’s free and compatible with most Samsung smartphones. Classics like the Galaxy A51 are also supported.

The app also runs on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra:

Android app also compatible with other smartphones

The Android app “Energy Ring” does not only work with Samsung smartphones. Also many other models with punch hole camera are supported. For example, the new Pixel cell phones or models from Xiaomi, OnePlus and Co. The most common models are listed in the description in the Google Play Store. In the end, it’s a free Android app that’s easy to try without any downsides if that’s exactly what you want.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.