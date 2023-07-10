Record High: China’s Motor Vehicle Numbers Continue to Rise in 2023

Title: China‘s Motor Vehicle Population Surpasses 426 Million, New Energy Vehicles Reach Record High

Date: July 10, 2023

Beijing, July 9 – The Ministry of Public Security has reported that the total number of motor vehicles in China has exceeded 426 million as of the end of June 2023, with cars accounting for 328 million of the total. Additionally, the country has witnessed a significant rise in new energy vehicles, which now stand at 16.2 million. Furthermore, there are a staggering 513 million motor vehicle drivers, with car drivers amounting to 475 million.

In the first half of 2023, 16.88 million motor vehicles were newly registered nationwide, marking a 1.9% year-on-year growth. Specifically, there were 11.75 million registrations for automobiles, demonstrating a notable 5.8% increase compared to the previous year. Among the newly registered vehicles, 10.34 million were passenger cars, signifying a 5.6% surge from the previous year. Additionally, registrations for trucks reached 1.33 million, showing an 8.1% rise from last year. The most remarkable growth was witnessed in new energy vehicles, with 3.128 million new registrations, representing a substantial 41.6% increase and setting a new record.

According to the data, there are now 88 cities in China with more than 1 million cars, indicating a year-on-year increase of 7 cities. Further, there are 41 cities with over 2 million cars and 24 cities with more than 3 million cars. Notably, Beijing and Chengdu have surpassed the 6 million mark in terms of car ownership, while Chongqing, Shanghai, and Suzhou each have more than 5 million cars. Moreover, a total of 11.34 million motor vehicle transfer registrations were processed across the country in the first half of this year.

China‘s prominence in the global automotive industry is evident with its impressive motor vehicle population and the remarkable growth of new energy vehicles. The government’s efforts to promote the use of environmentally friendly vehicles, coupled with the increasing demand for personal mobility, have contributed to the surge in registrations. As the number of vehicles on the road continues to rise, it poses challenges for traffic management and public safety, requiring authorities to implement robust measures to ensure road safety and maintain the rule of law.

