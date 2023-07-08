Record Number of New Energy Vehicles Registered in China in First Half of 2023

Record High Number of New Energy Vehicles Registered in China in First Half of 2023

CCTV News: The Ministry of Public Security announced today that the number of motor vehicles in China has reached a staggering 426 million by the end of June 2023, with 513 million registered motor vehicle drivers. Moreover, the first half of this year witnessed a record high number of newly registered new energy vehicles in the country.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Security, there were 16.88 million newly registered motor vehicles nationwide in the first half of 2023, indicating a 1.9% increase compared to the previous year. Notably, there were 3.128 million newly registered new energy vehicles, reflecting a remarkable year-on-year growth of 41.6% and setting a new record.

Currently, there are 88 cities in China with over 1 million cars, including major metropolitan areas such as Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shanghai, and Suzhou, where the number of cars surpasses millions.

With regards to the number of drivers, as of the end of June, China had a total of 513 million motor vehicle drivers, of which 475 million were car drivers, accounting for 92.7% of the overall number. In the first half of 2023, there were 11.91 million newly licensed drivers nationwide, marking an 8% year-on-year increase.

During the first half of the year, various public security traffic control departments actively promoted online services for handling traffic control matters, such as license plate replacements, from the comfort of one’s home. Consequently, the country processed a total of 58.33 million online transactions, including replacement of driver’s licenses, driving licenses, and temporary license plates. This represents a 30.9% year-on-year increase in online transactions.

The surge in the number of motor vehicles and drivers, as well as the record-breaking rise in newly registered new energy vehicles, highlights the continuous growth of China‘s automobile industry. It also emphasizes the importance of developing sustainable transportation options, such as electric vehicles, to address environmental concerns and reduce carbon emissions.

As the country moves towards a greener and more sustainable future, it is expected that the number of new energy vehicles will continue to rise, further contributing to China‘s commitment to combating climate change and promoting clean transportation solutions.

