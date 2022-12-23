Home Business Record results for iGuzzini: 1,200 euro bonus for all employees
Record results for iGuzzini: 1,200 euro bonus for all employees

The most difficult years seem to be definitely behind us. After the positive results of 2021, in which iGuzzini amply recovered the losses of 2020, the first half of this year had recorded very encouraging numbers for the design lighting company based in the Marche region, despite the difficulties related to the war in Ukraine and to the supply crisis.

So much so that the company now expects “a record closing year”, confirming the positive data of the first six months. A success that the top management decided to share with their employees, as explained by the CEO Cristiano Venturini and, considering the difficulties of this historic moment, also due to inflation and high bills, iGuzzini signed an agreement together with the union representatives for the 2022 which provides for the disbursement of a donation for a net amount of 1,200 euros in welfare, in favor of all employees in Italy with a national rubber-plastic contract, in force both on 1 January 2022 and at the time of disbursement.

«The choice derives from the belief that the goal achieved, in far from simple times, was possible through everyone’s work and that it is therefore right and ethical to actively share this result with all employees, a consequence of competence, dedication, passion , heart and mind of each individual of the iGuzzini team», said Venturini.

The amount, graduated on the basis of each employee’s working hours, is intended for the use of goods and services made available through the company’s Welfare platform for education/kindergartens, baby sitting, family assistance, supplementary health, wellness and entertainment, fuel vouchers and groceries, and will be paid with the salary for March 2023.

In addition to employees, the beneficiaries may be spouses, cohabiting partners and children, as well as parents, as well as brothers and sisters, if cohabiting. Human capital remains a central value for iGuzzini: a decisive lever for achieving the objectives company strategies that are defined through the drivers of sustainability, design, culture of light and connectivity.

