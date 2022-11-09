In Piazza Affari good performance for Recordati which is currently up by 1.7% after presenting the accounts for the first nine months of 2022. In particular, the company closed the period with revenues of 1.37 billion euros net, with an increase of 19.1% compared to what was achieved in the same period last year.

Good trend also in the gross operating margin (Ebitda) which in the first nine months amounted to 516.2 million euro, up by 15.2% compared to the same period of 2021; while the margin was 37.5%.

However, the pharmaceutical company closed the January-September period with a net profit of 241.5 million euros, with a decrease of 18.5% compared to what was achieved in the same period of 2021; with an adjusted net profit of € 355.8 million, an increase of 13.5%.

Finally, at the end of September 2022 Recordati had net debt of € 1.34 billion, an increase compared to the € 736.5 million at the beginning of the year and this due to the outlay of € 707 million for the acquisition of Eusa Pharma. .

On the basis of the results presented today, Recordati has revised its objectives for the whole of 2022 upwards, estimating an Ebitda of around 670 million euros.

Finally, in the light of the results, Recordati’s Board of Directors proposed the distribution of an interim dividend for 2023, relating to the year 2022, equal to € 0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Monday 21 November and will be paid on 23 November.