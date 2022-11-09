Bring “Metaverse” to the booth “Light of the Internet” Expo to open “Wuzhen Time”

Hangzhou Daily News: Vending machines using digital RMB, robots cruising automatically at the venue, robotic dogs with four legs… Walking into Hall A of the “Light of the Internet” Expo Center, a strong sense of technology is coming. Yesterday, the 2022 World Internet Conference “Light of the Internet” expo officially opened. 415 Chinese and foreign companies and institutions from 40 countries and regions participated in the exhibition in a combination of offline and online. Under the background of countless dazzling “black technologies” and new products, the annual “Wuzhen Time” has opened again.

New product “black technology” aims at “hard demand”

In the Alibaba exhibition area, the reporter saw a special blue helmet. The person in charge of the exhibition area introduced that this is a smart helmet specially developed by “Ele.me” for the takeaway brother. It can complete functions such as taking orders and making calls through the voice module, freeing the hands of the takeaway brother to the greatest extent. danger from mobile phones. “If the delivery boy accidentally falls, the helmet can not only effectively protect the head, but also automatically alarm.” The person in charge said that at present, more than 100,000 helmets have been put in Shanghai, Zhejiang and other places. At the same time, the company A subsidy policy has also been introduced so that the delivery boy can buy a smart helmet at the price of an ordinary helmet, further increasing the penetration rate.

Tencent brought an eye-tracking input device for people with disabilities to the expo. Through eye movement, the user’s line of sight will become a mouse and keyboard, used to operate the computer. “With the help of this public welfare product, even paralyzed patients can use their eyes to type with their hands instead of their hands, and will not be disconnected from the Internet society because of their bodies.” The person in charge of the exhibition area introduced.

Epson showed its new products BT-45C&BT-45CS AR smart glasses for the first time at this expo. Epson AR sales manager Wen Junjie told reporters that this glasses are specially developed for the needs of industrial customers, and can achieve a clear, real and borderless augmented reality display effect, “For example, the equipment in the factory is broken, and during the epidemic period, I am in other places. It is not convenient for the maintenance experts to come here. At this time, wearing glasses and remote data transmission can allow the other party to see the faulty equipment immersively, and effectively carry out troubleshooting and remote guidance. “

New Hot Metaverse, Cyber ​​Security Become “High-Frequency Words”

As a new outlet of the Internet ecosystem, the Metaverse has also become the focus of this “Light of the Internet” expo.

In ZTE’s XR Metaverse Experience Zone, the experiencer can experience the AR Paradise Scenic Spot that integrates virtual and reality through ipad, or enter the relatively cool future Metaverse scene with robots, spaceships and other elements by wearing MR glasses. Experience the real-time interaction of real-world scenarios with the digital world. China Mobile’s “Metaverse Conference” makes the conference more immersive by customizing 360° real scenes on the cloud. Participants only need to upload their own photos, their own voice materials, and transcripts, and the system can automatically generate the speech content.

Only Art, an exhibitor from Hangzhou, combines the Metaverse with artwork. The Weiyi Metaverse developed by it can help users create a personal Metaverse digital art 3D exhibition hall, display the digital collections that have been purchased, and let the digital collections be displayed in the form of exhibition halls, making the visitors more immersive.

Network security is also a hot topic at this year’s expo. Among the exhibitors this year, there are many leading companies in the field of network security, such as Huawei, 360, and Kaspersky. In the Huawei exhibition area, reporters used mobile phones to connect to the Wi-Fi of the “Huawei Qiankun Demonstration Box” and simulated access to “high-risk websites”. Access actions are immediately blocked, and relevant warnings are simultaneously notified to administrators through SMS, email, APP, and large security screens. At this point, the administrator can use the HUAWEI Qiankun APP to isolate the compromised host to prevent the further spread of security risks.

Qi Anxin Group “moved” the network security command system of the Beijing Winter Olympics to the exhibition site. “We use NGSOC as the core safety monitoring platform of the Winter Olympics Safety Operation Center, and plan the platform synchronously with the safety operation SOP, access thousands of data sources on and off the cloud, and log more than 80 types. During the Olympic Games, the system continued to operate stably for 24 hours, with an average of 3.5 billion logs per day, achieving zero accidents on the operating platform.” The relevant person in charge of Qi Anxin introduced.

The new change is the first to launch the never-ending “Cloud Showroom”

Since 2014, the “Light of the Internet” Expo has gone through eight years. The reporter found that compared with previous years, this year’s expo has many new changes.

Offline, the expo opened the Zhejiang Province Digital Reform Digital Economy System Achievement Exhibition, which systematically displayed Zhejiang’s digital reform achievements to the public. There are five sections in the exhibition area, which systematically display the classic cases and important achievements of digital reform such as industrial brains, future factories, and enterprise codes. In addition, Zhejiang Provincial Medical Insurance Bureau also brought the results of digital reform in various medical insurance fields such as the national medical insurance information platform, medical insurance electronic certificate, and medical insurance mobile payment at the expo.

Online, for the first time, the brand of “Internet Light Cloud Exhibition Hall” that will not end for 365 days is launched. With the combination of 3D and 2D exhibition mode, it sets up digital co-rich, digital double carbon, digital health, digital travel, industrial digitalization, satellite Internet, Seven themed exhibition areas for cyberspace governance, the “Direct to Wuzhen” global Internet competition, and two characteristic areas for the Modern Industry College provide a display platform for companies that cannot participate in offline exhibitions.

In addition, the Expo also launched the “Light of the Internet Publishing Hall” brand for the first time, selecting high-quality content for the first launch of new technologies and new products, the first launch of theoretical results and the release of featured scenes. This year, 13 first events will be organized, and 61 featured scenes will be released in 7 major themes. China‘s product master data standard ecosystem, intelligent vehicle innovation solutions, the 2022 Yangtze River Delta new information consumption demonstration results, and the 2022 Zhejiang data open innovation application competition award-winning results will be released.