China Southern Airlines Resumes Flights to Guangzhou-Diqing and Jiuzhaigou Routes

Guangzhou, July 12th – China Southern Airlines has recently resumed three domestic routes, providing more options for travelers during the peak summer season. These routes include Guangzhou-Zhoushan, Guangzhou-Jiuzhaigou, and Guangzhou-Diqing.

On July 12th, China Southern Airlines flight CZ5265 successfully completed its maiden voyage from Guangzhou to Zhoushan, carrying over 160 passengers. The Guangzhou-Zhoushan route will operate with four round-trip flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Passengers can expect a comfortable travel experience on the Airbus A320 aircraft. The flight departs from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 8:31 and arrives at Zhoushan Putuoshan Airport at 12:55. The return journey, flight CZ5266, departs from Zhoushan Putuoshan Airport at 12:55 and arrives back in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 17:00.

China Southern Airlines has also resumed its Guangzhou-Jiuzhaigou route. This route will be serviced by Airbus A319 aircraft, with one round-trip flight per day. The outbound flight, CZ8465, departs from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 7:10 and arrives at Jiuzhaigou Huanglong Airport at 9:40. The return flight, CZ8466, departs from Jiuzhaigou Huanglong Airport at 10:30 and arrives back in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 12:55.

Additionally, the Guangzhou-Diqing route has also been reopened by China Southern Airlines. This route will operate with three round-trip flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Passengers can board the Airbus A319 aircraft, which departs from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 7:55 and arrives at Diqing Shangri-La Airport at 10:45. The return flight, CZ5308, departs from Diqing Shangri-La Airport at 11:35 and arrives back in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 14:10.

These routes provide convenient access to various popular tourist destinations such as Mount Putuo, Jiuzhaigou, Ruoergai Grassland, Meili Snow Mountain, Pudacuo National Park, and Songzanlin Temple. With the increase in the number of tourists traveling in groups and families during the summer season, China Southern Airlines has taken measures to enhance transportation capacity and boarding services, ensuring that passenger travel needs are met.

For more information and bookings, passengers can visit the China Southern Airlines website or contact their local travel agents.

