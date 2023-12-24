keep warm!The temperature in Zhejiang continues to be low and there will be freezing weather in most parts of Zhejiang tomorrow morning – News

The temperature in Zhejiang continues to be low and there will be freezing weather in most parts of Zhejiang tomorrow morning. According to the China Weather Network, the temperature in Zhejiang will slowly rise today and tomorrow, but the morning temperature will remain low, with most areas experiencing freezing temperatures.

Yesterday, the weather in Zhejiang was sunny and cloudy, with temperatures remaining in the single digits in most parts of the province. The Zhejiang Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that the highest temperature today will be 11-13℃ in the southeastern coastal areas and 7-9℃ in other areas. However, due to the influence of cold high pressure and clear sky radiation cooling, morning temperatures will continue to be low before the 26th, with thin ice in parts of the southeastern coast and freezing in other areas.

The public is advised to continue to keep warm and be cautious of colds during this period of freezing weather. While the weather is conducive to traveling, it is important to dress warmly, especially in the morning when the temperatures are very cold.

For more information and weather updates, the public is encouraged to check the “China Weather Network” WeChat official account and “Weather Butler” APP Android version. Stay informed and stay warm during this period of low temperatures in Zhejiang.

