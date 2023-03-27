Listen to the audio version of the article

Rubber from end-of-life tires becomes raw material for life-saving devices for motorcyclists. The prototype phase, which brought together Anas and the Ecopneus consortium, was passed and the tests gave positive results.

The device, designed by Anas and built with recycled rubber components from end-of-life tires from the Ecopneus supply chain in combination with thermoplastic materials, capable of combining technical performance and quality, enhancing its own elasticity and shock absorption of recycled rubber, and made with the support of the Proge Plast company, has been tested in the test field and certified.

The rubber barrier

Specifically, the device consists of a sort of rubber strip, which is applied to the lower part of the guard rails, guaranteeing “continuity on the road” and does not require maintenance or repairs following the impact because, thanks to the elasticity conferred by recycled rubber, the device can return to its original shape. A feature of the compounds is therefore the zeroing of maintenance costs.

Safety in case of impact

“Thanks to the elasticity and shock absorption capacity of the rubber compounds – they underline to the Ecopneus consortium – the new Anas device prototype ensures maximum safety in cases of impact with the motorcyclist’s body, limiting serious injuries”.

Positive test results

Since the first tests carried out, the prototype has obtained “excellent results”, also adapting to tight radii of curvature. «The results obtained from the tests demonstrate, once again, how rubber recycled from ELTs, in combination with thermoplastic materials in the compounds, is a resource and a high-performance, sustainable and functional solution for many sectors – underlines Serena Sgarioto, Innovation manager of Ecopneus-. In road safety, the use of recycled rubber in the motorcyclist safety device can make the difference thanks to the shock absorption properties of the material, which ensures greater protection for the user. An innovation also in terms of durability and sustainability, as the elasticity of the rubber allows the device to maintain its original shape even after impact”.

The other applications

That of motorcyclist safety devices is only the last of the applications used for products made with recycled rubber. Other uses range from the automotive sector, such as components and finishes for vehicles to the building sector, up to animal husbandry (coverings and prostheses for animal hooves) up to sports with temporary or removable playgrounds for playing various sports.