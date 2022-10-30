Beginning last year, the Redmi Note series began a product strategy of twice a year, with one generation being[Performance King Kong]and the next[Experience King Kong]. The just-released Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the latter, that is,[Experience Little King Kong]this time using “image” as one of the main selling points.

In the past, few mobile phone manufacturers used “images” as the selling point of mobile phones with a price of 1,000 yuan, and mobile phone manufacturers were more willing to focus on performance and battery life. This time, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launched a 200-megapixel camera. Compared with mobile phones in the same price range, it has opened a gap in terms of images. From a gimmick, a 200-megapixel camera at a price of 2,000 yuan has indeed made this difference. The gimmick of this mobile phone is very high.

Since the image is so high-profile, let’s talk about this 200-megapixel camera first.

200 million pixel main camera, is it practical?

The 200-megapixel main camera on the rear of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with OIS optical image stabilization. It uses the HPX image sensor just released by Samsung, a 1/1.4-inch sensor outsole, a single pixel size of 0.56μm, and supports 4 Pixels are combined to synthesize a 50-megapixel photo with a pixel size of 1.12μm. It supports up to 16 pixels in one, synthesizing 12.5 million pixel photos with a pixel size of 2.24μm.

The default shot proof is 12.5 million pixels, which is a photo of 16 pixels in one. In Camera – More -[Ultra Clear]mode, you can take 50-megapixel photos by default, and the word “200MP” on the shooting interface can be lit up to be able to shoot with 200 million pixels. The shooting speed is very fast, less than 1s. Finish shooting.

Comparing the 12.5-megapixel, 50-megapixel, and 200-megapixel proofs of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, after enlarging the photo, it is obvious that the 200-megapixel, 50-megapixel and 12.5-megapixel have higher resolution. However, compared with 50 million pixels, the improvement of 200 million pixels is not obvious, and the details of the enlarged high-pixel proofs will have a sense of smearing.

12.5 megapixel photo crop

50-megapixel photo crop

200 million pixel photo crop

In addition,[Ultra Clear Mode]also provides a 2X shooting focal length. There are still two imaging specifications of 200 million pixels and 50 million pixels. Compared with the normal mode, the 2X shooting quality is also clearer.

200 million pixel ultra-clear mode 2x photo

200 million pixel ultra-clear mode 2x photo crop

However, it should be noted that when the[Ultra Clear]mode is turned on to take photos, the shooting cannot be optimized by AI or activated in the HDR mode, resulting in some overexposure in the photos of the mobile phone, which will be more obvious when shooting night scenes. For example, in the photo below, in the light-emitting light strips and light-emitting fonts of the building, the ultra-clear high-pixel proofs lack the suppression of highlights, while the default shooting mode optimizes the highlights.

12.5 megapixel photo

200 million pixel photos

I think the significance of 200 million pixels is that when I see a beautiful scenery and want to take pictures, but I don’t know how to compose the picture for a while, so I directly use the 200 million pixel ultra-clear mode to take the next large pixel photo. , and then obtain a better composition by cropping, or crop a distant scene to retain the still clear picture quality details.

200 million pixel photos and crop proofs

In the album, the 50-megapixel and 200-megapixel photos taken will have a “smart composition” option. Clicking on the smart composition will automatically generate 1:1, 4:3, 16:9 and other composition methods. Crop the photo, choose the one you think looks good, and use it directly.

As for the image size, the size of a 200-megapixel photo is about 30MB, and the size of a 50-megapixel photo is about 12MB.

In sunny weather, the image color of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ tends to be rich, especially when taking sky photos, the sky will be too blue, but fortunately, such rich colors are more eye-catching, for most people who have no photography foundation , can also take good-looking photos.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ still has a good shooting performance in most cases with sufficient light conditions. The colors are rich and bright, which is in line with the aesthetic preferences of the public, and the details are relatively clear, which is enough to send to the circle of friends. Even in a backlight environment, the backlight part still has a fairly good picture quality.

When shooting a night market at night or buildings with light, the shooting effect of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is not bad, it is bright and not lacking in details, and the processing of light and dark complements each other, but in some scenes, the suppression of highlights is still lacking. In low-light scenes, the shooting effect of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is relatively general, the picture brightness is not enough, and the color loss will be more obvious.

Although the Remi Note 12 Pro+ is not equipped with a telephoto camera, the default shooting interface provides a 2X zoom shooting focal length, and a telephoto shooting angle is obtained by cropping. For telephoto shooting, it provides a maximum zoom factor of 10 times.

In addition, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens at the rear, and the shooting performance is average and barely usable.

Although the shooting of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ cannot be as good as the flagship mobile phone, it is not easy to be able to shoot such an effect in the price range of 2,000 yuan, which is also the key to the success of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in the same line of mobile phones.

Dimensity 1080, slightly improved performance

In terms of performance, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launched the Dimensity 1080 processor for the first time. The CPU consists of two 2.6GHz Cortex-A78 large cores and six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 small cores, while the GPU is still Mali-G68 MC4, which is quite In the overclocked version of the Dimensity 920, the performance is slightly stronger.

It scored 500,000 points in AnTuTu. The sequential read speed of the storage is 1008.9MB/s, and the sequential write speed is 822.5MB/s. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ uses UFS2.2 flash memory and LPDDR4x memory. The storage specification is 12GB+256GB.

When playing the “Honor of Kings” game, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ can set the game screen to the highest frame rate, ultra-high resolution, and run at a maximum frame rate of 90 frames for 30 minutes. The average frame rate of the game is 87.3FPS, and the game process is smooth. , no obvious lag.

After 30 minutes of gaming, using an infrared thermometer, the maximum temperature on the front of the phone was 39.1°C, and the back of the phone was 40.3°C. In the rear camera module area, you will feel a certain warmth when you get started.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ can also play “Peace Elite”, but the maximum game frame rate can only be set to 60 frames. At this time, the game picture quality is smooth, and the game frame rate fluctuates, but the experience does not feel any obvious lag. The average game frame rate is 57.83FPS, which is acceptable.

However, the performance of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is not enough to support the smooth running of the “Genshin Impact” game. From a performance point of view, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has no problem playing mainstream games such as “Honor of Kings” and “Peace Elite”, and the daily mobile phone experience is relatively smooth.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a built-in 5000mAh battery and is equipped with a 120W super fast charge. This large battery and ultra-high-specification charging power greatly relieve the anxiety of battery life when using the machine, and it can be fully charged in about 19 minutes.

The appearance of the straight screen is mainly practical

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is not too brilliant in appearance, and continues the practical workmanship. The back of the 3D curved body has a matte, delicate and silky touch to maintain a comfortable grip. The middle frame is made of plastic. The one I started is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ time blue color scheme. Under the condition of light exposure, the back of the fuselage shows a gradual transition between bright blue and dark blue, and under different angles of light, it presents different visual perceptions.

The rear camera module adopts the more common rectangular design scheme this year, and adopts a 1+1+1 camera placement method, of which the 200-megapixel main camera is located at the top, and the word “200MP” is hot stamped on its side. The optical quality of 200 million pixels is produced. The rear camera module is placed in the middle of the side with a 2 million pixel macro camera, and below it is placed with an 8 million pixel wide-angle lens with the same opening as the main camera. In addition, the flashing light is also integrated in the rear. in the camera group.

The front of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.67-inch centered single-hole OLED display with a resolution of 2400*1080, a drill-like arrangement, supports 120Hz high refresh rate, 100% P3 color gamut, and 1920Hz high-frequency PWM protection. Eye dimming, the look and feel is not bad, the screen can be seen clearly outdoors, and the dark light can also protect the eyes. The compliment is that the hole for the front camera is very small, which minimizes the screen defects caused by the hole as much as possible, and a built-in 16-megapixel selfie lens.

As usual, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ uses the side fingerprint unlocking and integrates the identification module into the power button, which is no different from the ordinary power button in appearance, but the measured fingerprint unlocking success rate is high, even if my thumb is sweaty It can still be unlocked under the circumstance of the screen. Compared with the optical fingerprint unlocking under the screen, I think this side fingerprint solution is more practical. However, because the fingerprint recognition area is relatively small, it is recommended to enter more fingerprints on the edge of the finger when entering fingerprints.

In other respects, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with stereo dual speakers, which can be played horizontally to form a stereo field, and the 3.5mm headphone jack is retained. It is also equipped with an infrared sensor, which can make the mobile phone act as a remote control, and has a built-in NFC function, which can simulate bus cards, door keys, etc., which is highly praised.

Fill the 2,000-yuan camera phone market

What I think is commendable is that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has begun to focus on the photography of mobile phones with a price of 2,000 yuan. For those who have a budget of 2,000 yuan and pay more attention to photography than performance, it provides an option. For example, parents at home, they are such a group of people. They don’t play games on their mobile phones, but just chat, watch videos, and swipe Douyin. , brings a shooting experience that was not available at this price of mobile phones in the past, and is equipped with OIS optical image stabilization, which also reduces the situation of hand shake.

From the perspective of performance, photography, battery life, charging, etc., the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a good configuration at the price of over 2,000 yuan, and the performance is also good. As mentioned at the beginning, the Redmi Note 12 series is an “experience-based” experience King Kong. It does not pile up hardware like the previous Note series. It divides the boundary with the “performance King Kong” and provides different mobile phone choices for different groups of people. It fills the shortage market of camera phones in the price range of 2,000 yuan.