Redmi Note 12T series debuts Snapdragon 7 series: pricing may exceed 2,000 yuan

According to the news on March 10, the blogger Wisdom Pikachu broke the news that the new platform of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series is very expensive.The first launch of the Redmi Note 12T series equipped with this platform is positioned at around 2,000 yuan.

This time, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series platform equipped with Redmi Note 12T has been greatly improved.It adopts TSMC’s 4nm process and can be regarded as “Snapdragon 8+ Youth Edition” as a whole. It adopts a 1+3+4 three-cluster architecture design, including 1 super large core, 3 large cores and 4 small cores.

The main frequency of the CPU is 2.95GHz, 2.5GHz and 1.79GHz respectively, the GPU is Adreno 725, and the GPU frequency is 580MHz, which is slightly inferior to the Snapdragon 8+. In contrast, the Snapdragon 8+ GPU is Adreno 730 with a frequency of 900MHz.

In terms of running points, the AnTuTu comprehensive score of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series platform has exceeded 1 million points. This score is comparable to MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and far surpasses MediaTek Dimensity 8200.

The Redmi Note 12T series equipped with the new Snapdragon 7-series platform will debut at the end of this month, and it is expected to be officially announced in the near future.