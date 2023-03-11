Crotone, March 11. – (beraking latest news ) – The approximately 500 migrants rescued in the Ionian by the patrol boats of the Port Authority have arrived in the port of Crotone, aboard various Coast Guard boats and a tugboat. At the port the organizational machine has been set in motion with …

Crotone, March 11. – (beraking latest news) – The approximately 500 migrants rescued in the Ionian by the patrol boats of the Port Authority have arrived in the port of Crotone, aboard various Coast Guard boats and a tugboat. At the port, the organizational machine was set in motion with ambulances and emergency vehicles of the Red Cross, with the doctors ready to provide first aid. On board there would be numerous minors and many women. Journalists and TV cameras are kept away from the landing area.