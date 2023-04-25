ReeVo, the assembly approves financial statements. Dividend of 0.10 euros

L’shareholders’ meeting Of ReeVothe Italian Full Stack Cloud & Cyber ​​Security provider listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has approved the balance financial year as at 31 December 2022. The shareholders have given the go-ahead for the distribution of a dividing amount equal to 0.10 euro for each share.

This is the payment calendar: ex-dividend date of dividend May 2, 2023 (ex date), date of entitlement to receive the dividend 3 May 2023 (record date) and dividend payment date 4 May 2023 (payment date).

Furthermore, the shareholders resolved to grant the auditing firm BDO Italia thestatutory audit assignment of the accounts for the audit of the company’s financial statements for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

(Ticker)

(Foto: © rawpixel)