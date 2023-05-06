Home » Reforms, government convenes the opposition: first face-to-face Meloni-Schlein
Reforms, first face-to-face Meloni-Schlein on Tuesday

First face-to-face between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pd secretary Elly Schlein. The occasion will be on Tuesday when Palazzo Chigi has convened the opposition to discuss reforms. The meetings – according to what has been learned – will be staggered throughout the day, starting at 12.30 and ending at 20.00.

Reforms, here is the program of Meloni’s meetings with the opposition

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, start the confrontation with the oppositions on institutional reforms. The appointment with the representatives of the political forces is fixed – explains a note from Palazzo Chigi – for Tuesday 9 May in the Chamber of Deputies, in the President’s Library.

The meetings are also attended by the vice presidents of the Council, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, the Minister for Institutional Reforms and Regulatory Simplification, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati; the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, the undersecretaries to the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovano and Giovanbattista Fazzolari, and the constitutionalist Francesco Saverio Marini.

Here is the meeting schedule: 12.30 member +Europe – 1.00 pm Group for Autonomies and linguistic minorities member – 1.45 pm Green and Left Alliance group – 3.30 pm Action-Italia Viva-Renew Europe group – 5.00 pm Five Star Movement group – 6.30 pm Democratic Party group.

