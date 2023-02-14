Regional elections 2023, Opinio Rai projections: in Lazio Rocca at 52.2% and D’Amato at 34%

Francesco Rocca 52.2% (53.8% coalition); Alessio d’Amato 34% (coalition 33.7%), Donatella Bianchi at 12% (coalition at 11.1%). These are the data from the third projection of the Opinio Italia Consortium for Rai with 18% coverage.

Regional elections 2023, Opinio Rai projections: in Lombardy Fontana leads at 54.4%

Again based on the first screening of the Opinio Italia consortium for Rai, the regional ones for Lombardy the outgoing president of the Region Attilio Fontana he confirmed himself as governor, reaching 54.4%. He is followed by the centre-left candidate Pierfrancesco Majorino (centre-left-M5s) which stops at 33.6%. Then he places Letizia Moratti (Third Pole) with 10.1% Mara Ghidorzi (Unione Popolare) gets 1.9%. Sample coverage is 5%.

Regional elections 2023, list vote projections in Lombardy: Fdi 26.6%, Pd 21.2%, Lega 15.7%

According to the latest projection of the votes for the regional election lists in Lombardy Brothers of Italy is firmly the first party with 26.6%, followed by the Democratic Party with 21.2, then the League with 15.7 and separated by Fi with 6.1%, Fontana civic list 6 percent , Moratti civic list 5.5%, Action-Iv 4.6%, M5s 4.4%, Majorino civic list 4.4%. Sample coverage is 39 percent.

Regional elections 2023, projections of vote lists in Lazio: Fdi 33%, Pd 21.5%, M5s 8.8%

The latest projections of the Opinio Consortium for Rai on the vote in the regional elections Lazio they see the Fdi list at 33.1%, the Pd at 21.5%, followed by the M5s with 8.8% and then Lega and Fi 8%, Action-Iv 4.8%. D’Amato civic list 3.3%, Avs 2.5%, Rocca civic list 2.3%, Udc 1.5%, We Moderates 1.3%. Sample coverage is 37%.

