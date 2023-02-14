Surprisingly, Apple released iOS 16.3.1 for all iPhone users.

In addition to this version of iOS, the company has also released iPadOS 16.3.1, HomePod 16.3.2, macOS Ventura 13.2.1, tvOS 16.3.2 e watchOS 9.3.1.

What’s new in iOS 16.3.1

This update provides important bug fixes and security improvements for iPhone, including:

For apps using iCloud, the iCloud settings could become unresponsive or incorrect.

Requests for Find My via Siri may not work.

Incident detection has been improved on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

What’s new in HomePod 16.3.2

According to the changelog shared by the company, version 16.3.2 of the ‌HomePod‌ software fixes an issue with Siri requests related to HomeKit.

This update addresses an issue with Siri prompts related to smart home, and also includes general performance and stability improvements.

The news of macOS Ventura 13.2.1

According to the changelog for the new macOS version, this update provides important bug fixes and security improvements for Mac.

The update ‌‌ can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs by going to System Settings > Software Update.

The news of watchOS 9.3.1

The changelog shared by the Cupertino company reveals that the update includes bug fixes and major security improvements for Apple Watch.

Finally, let’s talk about tvOS 16.3.2. Updates for the Apple TV are generally smaller in scale and focus on internal bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes.